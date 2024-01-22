Analysts Set Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target at $28.86

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.86.

Several research firms have commented on NRIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $395.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.87. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 13,218 shares of company stock valued at $121,082 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 121,167 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

