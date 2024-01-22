Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives $5.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.20.

PSNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PSNY opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $613.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

