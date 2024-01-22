Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRKL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BRKL opened at $10.52 on Monday. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $934.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brookline Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

