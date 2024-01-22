Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$8.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$8.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.52. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$7.01 and a 1 year high of C$10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

