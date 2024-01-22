Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives $31.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

