StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.00. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marin Software during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

