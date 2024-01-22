StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.00. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.48.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
