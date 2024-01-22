Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.21.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marchex
Marchex Company Profile
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
