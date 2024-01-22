Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.75 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 26.43% and a negative net margin of 24.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Marchex will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 30,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

