Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $8.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.87.
HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.
