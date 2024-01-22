Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives $8.87 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.87.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

