Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.31. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,204.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,204.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,589 shares of company stock worth $14,112,553. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $623,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Snap by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,541,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888,448 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 877.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,844,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $104,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

