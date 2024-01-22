Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $537.14.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $548.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.75. Roper Technologies has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $551.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

