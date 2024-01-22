Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE:UBER opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

