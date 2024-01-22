Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wolverine World Wide

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 0.7 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,815,000 after purchasing an additional 109,833 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 442.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 106,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 86,679 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $655.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.13%.

About Wolverine World Wide

(Get Free Report

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.