The Cigna Group’s (CI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $334.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $302.06 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $319.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

