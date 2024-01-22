Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $547.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $464.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $508.78.

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,261,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,750,000 after purchasing an additional 58,013 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,214,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,243,000 after purchasing an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,143,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,204 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

