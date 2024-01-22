Robert W. Baird Boosts Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $54.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BIRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.15 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.51.

BIRK stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.42.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.65 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

