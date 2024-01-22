Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

CPK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Chesapeake Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $112.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $100.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $83.79 and a fifty-two week high of $132.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 17.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,128,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after buying an additional 70,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,750,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

