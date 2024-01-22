Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price target of $116.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.15.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock opened at $119.08 on Friday. Blackstone has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.12.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

