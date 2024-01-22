Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DOC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 292,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 41,117 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 149,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 120,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

