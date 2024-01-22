Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $266.00 at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $218.00 to $266.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLOB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Globant from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.80.

Shares of GLOB opened at $231.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 1.43. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.39.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. Analysts forecast that Globant will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globant by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,406,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $558,644,000 after purchasing an additional 319,684 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $538,159,000 after purchasing an additional 459,850 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,404,000 after acquiring an additional 86,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,614,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $319,485,000 after acquiring an additional 49,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,522,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,546,000 after purchasing an additional 114,126 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

