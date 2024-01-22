Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.58. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at $645,450,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

