Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $850.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $725.00 to $850.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $704.50.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $826.32 on Friday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $456.82 and a 12 month high of $828.56. The stock has a market cap of $108.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $741.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

