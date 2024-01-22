StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.47 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI ) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

