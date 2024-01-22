Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVA opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

Get Coffee alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.