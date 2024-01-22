Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Price Performance
Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.27. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
