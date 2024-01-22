The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target to $7.50

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the coupon company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Groupon in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Groupon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GRPN opened at $11.73 on Friday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $373.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The coupon company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.33. Groupon had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 523.08%. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.03 million. Analysts predict that Groupon will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Groupon news, CEO Dusan Senkypl bought 137,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,343,594.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,040,310 shares in the company, valued at $68,572,619.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Groupon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,996 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Groupon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,335 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Groupon by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Further Reading

