Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $81.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ITRI. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Itron in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Itron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.42. Itron has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after purchasing an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,060 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Itron by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,487,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 143,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Itron by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,180 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

