Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.86 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 5.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 6.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,650 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

(Get Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.