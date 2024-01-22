Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Financial Review

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) and First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. First Financial Northwest pays out 57.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Northwest has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Financial Northwest $46.57 million 4.13 $13.24 million $0.90 23.28

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and First Financial Northwest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Financial Northwest has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Benchmark Bankshares and First Financial Northwest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Northwest 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Financial Northwest has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 8.59%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and First Financial Northwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A First Financial Northwest 10.68% 5.23% 0.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Financial Northwest beats Benchmark Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company also provides wealth management services; and online banking platform, as well as debit cards and ATMs. It operates retail branches in King County, Snohomish County, and Pierce County, Washington. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Renton, Washington.

