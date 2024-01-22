Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) versus FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Critical Comparison

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Upexi alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -16.21% -42.51% -19.60% FitLife Brands 9.58% 24.46% 14.35%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upexi and FitLife Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $96.81 million 0.25 -$16.93 million N/A N/A FitLife Brands $28.80 million 3.40 $4.43 million $0.88 24.98

Analyst Ratings

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upexi.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upexi and FitLife Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 0 0 2 0 3.00 FitLife Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upexi presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 362.18%. Given Upexi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upexi is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Upexi has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.4% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of FitLife Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Upexi on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upexi

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About FitLife Brands

(Get Free Report)

FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products. It markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, and Energize through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

