Financial Analysis: PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ) vs. Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Free Report) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PostRock Energy and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A Enerplus 38.07% 47.44% 27.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PostRock Energy and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 0 7 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Enerplus has a consensus price target of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 57.93%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

56.6% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PostRock Energy and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enerplus $2.16 billion 1.30 $914.30 million $2.98 4.64

Enerplus has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

Summary

Enerplus beats PostRock Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

