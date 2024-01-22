Head-To-Head Contrast: Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) versus Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) and Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of Dorman Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorman Products and Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.94 billion 1.33 $121.55 million $3.07 26.70 Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dorman Products and Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dorman Products currently has a consensus target price of $108.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.35%. Given Dorman Products’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dorman Products is more favorable than Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 5.00% 11.66% 5.51% Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dorman Products beats Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise. The company also provides loaded backing plates, drive shafts, windshield wiper and transmission assemblies; window regulators, suspension components, door lock actuators, and body panel repair kits; and leaf springs, intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, UTV windshields, and complex electronics modules. It offers its products under the Dorman, Dayton Parts, SuperATV, HELP!, Conduct-Tite, Keller Performance Products, Assault Industries, Gboost, and GDP brands through retail stores, website and customers' websites, and dealers and warehouse distributors. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments. It offers 48-volt electrification solutions, electric drive systems, and power electronics for hybrid electric and battery electric vehicles. It also provides electronic controls, sensors, actuators, turbochargers, hydraulic components, and pumps, as well as exhaust-gas solutions. The company was formerly known as Vitesco Technologies EINS Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in January 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Regensburg, Germany.

