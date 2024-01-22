Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Receives $52.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

ZG opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $58.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,975.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $70,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

