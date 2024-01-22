Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CFG. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.41. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.02%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.