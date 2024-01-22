Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EAT opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.37.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

