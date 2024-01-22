Analysts Set Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) PT at $145.84

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.84.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Dollar General Stock Down 2.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after purchasing an additional 50,717 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Dollar General by 327.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Dollar General by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $1,374,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $132.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.