Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $119.80.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $69.42 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $4,175,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after acquiring an additional 310,713 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,915,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,120,000 after buying an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 34.5% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 195,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,970,000 after buying an additional 50,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

