J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $204.58.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $198.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at about $2,939,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,701,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

