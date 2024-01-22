Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Health Trends from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Natural Health Trends Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NHTC opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 0.74. Natural Health Trends has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Health Trends

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHTC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Natural Health Trends in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

