NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NEU opened at $595.70 on Friday. NewMarket has a fifty-two week low of $334.36 and a fifty-two week high of $599.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.40.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in NewMarket by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 3.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

