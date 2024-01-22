Robert W. Baird Raises Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target to $73.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FAST. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.86.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $69.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.14. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $69.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,037,932.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastenal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after buying an additional 55,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.