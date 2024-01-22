Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

FSM opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 213,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

