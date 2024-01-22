Wedbush Boosts Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $90.00

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOGI. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $94.67 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $96.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts predict that Logitech International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,652,000 after acquiring an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

