Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,700,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

