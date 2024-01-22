Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Baxter International from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.09.

BAX opened at $38.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,818,000 after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

