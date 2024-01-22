Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.63.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

EL stock opened at $125.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.50 and its 200 day moving average is $147.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 173.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 931.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,679,000 after purchasing an additional 674,497 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 557,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $457,010,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.