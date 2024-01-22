Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.60.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

