JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $152.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded Clorox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.13.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $142.22 on Thursday. Clorox has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 209.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is 705.89%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 105.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

