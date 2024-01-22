Bank Of America (Bofa) Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $129.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Bank Of America (Bofa) from $147.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have an underperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.59.

FANG opened at $151.06 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 69,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,581 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

