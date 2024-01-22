Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Northcoast Research downgraded Badger Meter from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.67.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $151.73 on Thursday. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $103.93 and a 1 year high of $170.86. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.15 and a 200-day moving average of $151.97.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.06 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

