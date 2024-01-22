Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Citizens Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Citizens
Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.
