Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Citizens Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIA opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Citizens

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Citizens by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

